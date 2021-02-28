Phantasma Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $35.01 million and approximately $627,011.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 34.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,156.29 or 0.99625535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00038847 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00107948 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010769 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,180,094 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.