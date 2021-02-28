Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) Short Interest Update

Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 5,900.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PXSLY opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Pharmaxis has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.16.

Get Pharmaxis alerts:

About Pharmaxis

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Pharmaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.