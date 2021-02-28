Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) Short Interest Update

Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 5,900.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PXSLY opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Pharmaxis has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.16.
About Pharmaxis
See Also: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Pharmaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.