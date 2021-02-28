PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Short Interest Up 15,600.0% in February

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 15,600.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PZRXQ opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. PhaseRx has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
PhaseRx Company Profile
Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for PhaseRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.