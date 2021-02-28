PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Short Interest Up 15,600.0% in February

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 15,600.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PZRXQ opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. PhaseRx has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

PhaseRx Company Profile

PhaseRx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a portfolio of products for the treatment of inherited enzyme deficiencies in the liver using intracellular enzyme replacement therapy. The company develops its products based on its proprietary Hybrid mRNA technology platform, which allows the synthesis of missing enzyme inside the cell.

