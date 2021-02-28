Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSXP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

