Phoenix Global Trading 18.5% Lower This Week (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Phoenix Global has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $25.60 million and $444,817.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.16 or 0.00474036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00074022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00054058 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.49 or 0.00773256 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00030099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006815 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,479,897,358 tokens. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing

