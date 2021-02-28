Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Tops $0.0174 on Top Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 59.9% lower against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,832.71 or 1.01041394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00039080 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.49 or 0.00429901 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.81 or 0.00850162 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00291326 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00092252 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,891,437 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

