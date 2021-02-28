PhoenixDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $2.40 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $199,861.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.63 or 0.00473556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00069774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00077671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00079987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00052624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.19 or 0.00454846 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.