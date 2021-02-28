Phoneum Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Phoneum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. Phoneum has a total market cap of $167,552.14 and approximately $2,046.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00054117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.70 or 0.00784584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00030189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00041378 BTC.

Phoneum Token Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

Phoneum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.