Phore (PHR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $28,289.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $28,289.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011191 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,409,786 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.