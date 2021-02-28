Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Photon Control stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Photon Control has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

Photon Control Company Profile

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers fiber optic temperature probes that measure temperature in harsh environments. It also provides single channel and multi-channel temperature sensing products.

