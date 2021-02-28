PIBBLE Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a market cap of $24.92 million and approximately $344,841.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.97 or 0.00724319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00027973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00030686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00038823 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,339,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

