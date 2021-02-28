PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) 24 Hour Volume Hits $629.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can now be purchased for about $4.20 or 0.00009635 BTC on exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $1.41 million and $629.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.57 or 0.00458227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00070286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00075520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00081577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00052143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.58 or 0.00458254 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00206311 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

