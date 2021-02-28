PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Down 37.2% This Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and $45,199.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.68 or 0.00461833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00069439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00074539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00081110 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00051655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.17 or 0.00449331 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00203873 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 75,240,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars.

