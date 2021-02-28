Pillar Price Reaches $0.0182 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $159,298.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.97 or 0.00724319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00027973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00030686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00038823 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pillar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.