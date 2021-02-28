Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,181,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 123,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,872,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter.

PDD opened at $171.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $190.66 billion, a PE ratio of -188.09 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.27 and its 200-day moving average is $128.29. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $212.60.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

