Pinkcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65,641.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $65,641.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.89 or 0.00436234 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006235 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00033748 BTC.
- MINDOL (MIN) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000612 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.76 or 0.03269743 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Enigma (ENG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.
