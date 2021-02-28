Pinkcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65,641.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $65,641.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.89 or 0.00436234 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006235 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00033748 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.76 or 0.03269743 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,742,741 coins and its circulating supply is 425,482,305 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.