Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the January 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE MHI opened at $12.17 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

