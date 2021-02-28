Pirl (PIRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $371,944.46

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 37.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirl has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $371,944.46 and $3,322.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,253.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.11 or 0.03133729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.00364198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.44 or 0.01017480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.59 or 0.00489668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.28 or 0.00391750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.87 or 0.00242797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00022842 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

