PIXEL Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.50 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. PIXEL has a market cap of $11.50 million and $6.78 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,520.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.26 or 0.01020341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.90 or 0.00395106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00030855 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002853 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.