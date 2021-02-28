Pizza (PIZZA) Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Pizza token can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $1.01 million and $478.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00027383 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.