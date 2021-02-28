Plair (PLA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.62 Million

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Plair has traded up 99.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Plair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Plair has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $187,503.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Plair Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official website is plair.life . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

