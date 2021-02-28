PlayGame (PXG) Price Tops $0.0001

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $69,120.37 and $519.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.62 or 0.00787776 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00030600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00041373 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

