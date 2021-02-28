Playkey (PKT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $64,816.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Playkey has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $239,625.34 and $64,816.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00054753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.51 or 0.00760269 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00028751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00030255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00057206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041586 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

