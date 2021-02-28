Pmeer Reaches Market Cap of $1.96 Million (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Pmeer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.00461404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00074240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00076516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00080198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.32 or 0.00472402 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00202018 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

