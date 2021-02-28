pNetwork Trading Down 33.5% This Week (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. pNetwork has a market cap of $32.88 million and $8.95 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork token can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.54 or 0.00773702 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00031226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00057132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00041333 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (PNT) is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 72,402,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,293,260 tokens. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings

pNetwork Token Trading

