POA (POA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.25 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. POA has a total market cap of $14.25 million and approximately $826,929.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 285,050,101 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.