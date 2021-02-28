Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.76. The stock had a trading volume of 807,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,094. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.59. Polaris has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

