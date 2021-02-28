PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Critical Contrast

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get PolarityTE alerts:

This table compares PolarityTE and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $5.65 million 13.73 -$92.49 million ($3.70) -0.35 CASI Pharmaceuticals $4.13 million 73.83 -$46.03 million ($0.42) -5.86

CASI Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PolarityTE. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PolarityTE has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -674.12% -169.92% -105.62% CASI Pharmaceuticals -402.87% -60.96% -42.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of PolarityTE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PolarityTE and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 2 2 0 2.50 CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

PolarityTE currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.08%. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 72.76%. Given PolarityTE’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PolarityTE is more favorable than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals beats PolarityTE on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product for treatment of defects of the skin, as well as contract research services; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; and PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin. The company also develops OsteoTE, an autologous homologous bone regeneration product; and CartTE, an autologous cartilage regeneration product. In addition, it develops AdipoTE to optimize the delivery of autologous fat; AngioTE for vascular regeneration; NeuralTE for peripheral nerve injuries of the extremities, as well as for patients with neuromas or chronic compression due to joint replacements, migraines, craniofacial injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and those who have undergone hernia or abdominal-based procedures; UroTE for the delivery of autologous urogenital epithelium and submucosa; LiverTE to address various causes of liver failure; and BowelTE to deliver an optimized autologous construct to aid in the regeneration of bowel tissue. PolarityTE, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. Its product pipeline also comprise CNCT19, an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product for the treatment of patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; CID-103, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody being for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; ZEVALIN, a CD20-directed radiotherapeutic antibody, to treat patients with NHL; and Thiotepa, a chemotherapeutic agent, which has multiple indications including use as a conditioning treatment for use prior to hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In addition, the company offers MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor, approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative ALL; and Octreotide LAI formulations for the treatment of acromegaly and for the control of symptoms associated with various neuroendocrine tumours, as well as developing a portfolio of 25 FDA-approved abbreviated new drug applications. It has licensing agreements with Black Belt Therapeutics Limited, Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd., and Pharmathen Global BV. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.