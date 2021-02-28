Polis Hits Market Cap of $4.35 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Polis has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $7,381.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Polis token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

