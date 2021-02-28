POPCHAIN (PCH) Trading 102% Higher Over Last 7 Days

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 106.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 102% higher against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $339.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00132231 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

