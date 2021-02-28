Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Powell Industries worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 277.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Powell Industries by 127.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 122.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 28.6% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.26. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.25). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

