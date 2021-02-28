Power Ledger Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $92.34 million and $31.42 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00053894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.22 or 0.00714603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00026992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00030309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00057114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00038590 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger (POWR) is a token. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,949,654 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

Power Ledger Token Trading

