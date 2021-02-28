Precium Achieves Market Cap of $4.91 Million (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Precium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Precium has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. Precium has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $261,344.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.00360864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Precium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 747,525,000 coins. The official website for Precium is precium.io . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Precium’s official message board is medium.com/@precium

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

