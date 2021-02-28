Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Short Interest Down 90.2% in February

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the January 28th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PBIO stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. Pressure BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

