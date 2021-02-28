Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Short Interest Down 90.2% in February

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the January 28th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PBIO stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. Pressure BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.49.
About Pressure BioSciences
Further Reading: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.