Primas Hits Market Cap of $1.25 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Primas has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market cap of $1.25 million and $10.34 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.00361864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars.

