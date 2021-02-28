Primecoin (XPM) Price Down 13.9% This Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $12,840.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 185.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,292,759 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

Buying and Selling Primecoin

