Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of MarketAxess worth $31,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 14.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 74.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total transaction of $2,185,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,439.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,750 shares of company stock valued at $27,423,638. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $555.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $541.76 and its 200 day moving average is $526.06. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.