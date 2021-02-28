Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $31.99 Million Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,701,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.30% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $31,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

PEB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

