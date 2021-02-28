Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $33.63 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,788 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Delta Air Lines worth $33,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAL opened at $47.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.09.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

