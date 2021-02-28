Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $35.01 Million Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 111.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039,105 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.63% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $35,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,727 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $16,095,000. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $13,316,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

