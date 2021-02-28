Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Atkore International Group worth $31,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Atkore International Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,690,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,152,000 after purchasing an additional 194,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,242,000 after buying an additional 525,654 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after buying an additional 150,184 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 384,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 97,250 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 95,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $506,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,219.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE ATKR opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

