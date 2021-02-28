Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 139,964 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 139,964 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Targa Resources worth $36,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after buying an additional 832,535 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 357,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.