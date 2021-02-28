Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 50,385 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 781,592 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 50,385 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Southwest Airlines worth $36,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.41.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

