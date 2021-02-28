Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,300 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $31,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270,353 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.11.

NYSE FLT opened at $277.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.81. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $292.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

