Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the January 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PY stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52. Principal Value ETF has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Value ETF stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 28.84% of Principal Value ETF worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

