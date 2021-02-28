Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will post sales of $4.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.88 million to $4.22 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $8.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $19.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 million to $20.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.62 million, with estimates ranging from $16.69 million to $18.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Separately, Bradley Woods raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $353,383.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 833,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

