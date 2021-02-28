Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Shares Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Profound Medical worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 2,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 1,725.4% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after buying an additional 793,700 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Profound Medical stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,200. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $445.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PROF shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

