PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.
PRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:PRG traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.10. PROG has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.
