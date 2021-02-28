PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:PRG traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.10. PROG has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

