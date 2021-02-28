Project Pai (PAI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $71,101.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Project Pai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $14.74 million and approximately $71,101.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000146 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00132249 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 106.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,732,570,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,506,878,277 tokens. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

