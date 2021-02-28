ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,374 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in The Hershey by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Hershey by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $145.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.04.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,601,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

